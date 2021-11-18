House Poised to Advance Climate Action with Build Back Better Act

WASHINGTON - The House began final debate today on the Build Back Better Act, clearing the way for a vote.



Manish Bapna, president and CEO of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), made the following statement:

“This is the most consequential climate vote in our history. It’s about creating jobs, driving innovation, advancing equity, and confronting at last the rising costs and mounting dangers of the climate crisis. It’s about investing in healthier families, stronger communities and a more prosperous nation.



“This is what voters expect from Congress: enact legislation that helps us to tackle big problems, seize opportunities and embrace a more promising future. We’re counting on the House to deliver.”



# # #



