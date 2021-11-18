The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scientist advances prospect of regeneration in humans

In a study that builds on earlier research that identified macrophages as essential to regeneration in the axolotl, a highly regenerative salamander, a scientist has identified the source of these critical white blood cells as the liver. By giving scientists a place to look for pro-regenerative macrophages in humans, the discovery brings science a step closer to the ability to regenerate tissues and organs lost to injury or disease.

