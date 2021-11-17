Perceptual links between sound and shape may unlock origins of spoken words

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Most people around the world agree that the made-up word 'bouba' sounds round in shape, and the made-up word 'kiki' sounds pointy -- a discovery that may help to explain how spoken languages develop, according to a new study. Language scientists have discovered that this effect exists independently of the language that a person speaks or the writing system that they use, and it could be a clue to the origins of spoken words.

