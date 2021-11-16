Senate Should OK Ratification of Kigali HFC Phase Down

WASHINGTON – The White House today sent the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, the international treaty phasing down hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), to the Senate for its advice and consent to U.S. ratification. The Kigali Amendment enjoys wide support, ranging from NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

David Doniger, senior strategic director in the Climate & Clean Energy program at NRDC, made the following comments:

“The Montreal Protocol and its amendments have drawn broad bipartisan Senate support for more than 30 years, and the Kigali Amendment deserves similar strong bipartisan backing. Phasing down these harmful chemicals will create good-paying jobs and open export markets for manufacturers of new and safer products, while curbing a potent contributor to climate change. It’s a win, win, win. The Senate should act swiftly on this measure backed by both environmental and business groups.”

A blog by Christina Theodoridi, an HFC expert at NRDC, is here: https://www.nrdc.org/experts/christina-theodoridi/senate-consider-kigali-amendment-ratification

# # #

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.