Published on Monday, 08 November 2021

Match each country to the correct sankey diagram for its energy production and consumption (in 2019). The list of country options is at the end.

1:

2:

3:

4:

5:

6:

7:

8:

9:

10:

Countries to match up:

Australia

Brazil

China

Finland

Germany

Japan

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

South Korea

US

The post Carbon Brief Quiz 2021: Round 3 – Energy sankeys appeared first on Carbon Brief.

