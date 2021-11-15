Africa's 'Green Wall' also makes economic sense

Articles

Fifteen years ago, the African Union decided on an ambitious program: degraded ecosystems in parts of the Sahel are to be successively restored in order to secure food for the people living there and to protect the soil against further degradation. At the same time, the African Great Green Wall is an important contribution to combating climate change. A study now shows that it also makes economic sense - although not everywhere in the Sahel.

