Category: Environment Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 20:10 Hits: 6

As climate conditions change, tree species are shifting their ranges. Wildfire is accelerating this process, likely by reducing competition from established species -- a finding that raises questions about how to manage land in an era of shifting ecosystems.

