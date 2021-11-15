The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

As we develop, the brain connects lessons learned differently

Category: Environment Hits: 6

A new study of brain activity patterns in people doing a memory task finds that the way we make inferences -- finding hidden connections between different experiences -- changes dramatically as we age. The study's findings might one day lead to personalized learning strategies based on a person's cognitive and brain development. The researchers found that whereas adults build integrated memories with inferences already baked in, children and adolescents create separate memories that they later compare to make inferences on the fly.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211115151024.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version