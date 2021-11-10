The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mapping eukaryotic plankton globally in all their diversity

Eukaryotic plankton are an essential and highly diverse component of marine ecosystems. A research team has established their global geographic distribution using DNA data and a probabilistic model. The study highlights large variations in geographic structure between plankton groups depending on their diversity, body size, and ecology, which can be linked to variations in sensitivity to local environmental conditions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211110104610.htm

