Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 18:19 Hits: 2

Major deals struck — including on coal — at the UN climate conference have been met with mixed reactions. But can they lay the groundwork for a comprehensive strategy to meet climate targets?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cop26-two-realities-at-glasgow-climate-conference/a-59768352?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss