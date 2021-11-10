Research uncovers new insights on ALS and points to a potentially promising treatment strategy

Articles

Investigators have found that an abnormal form of the tau protein is present in brain tissue from deceased patients who had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Cells that were grown in contact with deceased ALS patients' brain tissue that contained abnormal tau exhibited fragmentation of mitochondria and showed signs of oxidative stress. Reducing tau reversed these effects, lowering mitochondrial fragmentation and decreasing oxidative stress.

