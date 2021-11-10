The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New tests track sources of lead contamination in urban soils and assess its risks

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Scientists have developed a suite of isotope-based tests that can be used to identify the origin of lead contamination in urban soils and assess the risk it poses to children who inhale or ingest contaminated dirt or dust. The tests can distinguish between contamination from modern sources and contamination from pre-1970s leaded gasoline fumes or leaded paint, making them especially useful for assessing the hidden risks of legacy contamination.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211110131512.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version