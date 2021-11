Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021

By the end of the century, Louisiana and Florida could be twice as likely to experience two tropical storms that make landfall within nine days of each other, according to new model estimates. Being hit by two storms in quick succession gives communities and infrastructure less time to recover between disasters.

