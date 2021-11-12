The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The ethics of digital technology in the food sector – the future of data sharing

Imagine a world in which smart packaging for supermarket ready meals updates you in real-time to tell you about carbon footprints, gives live warnings on product recalls, and instant safety alerts because allergens were detected unexpectedly in the factory. But how much extra energy would be used powering such a system? And what if an accidental alert meant you were told to throw away your food for no reason?

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211112121508.htm

