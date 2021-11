Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 12:22 Hits: 0

In an unexpected discovery, researchers have identified what appears to be a significant vascular defect in patients with moderately severe Parkinson's disease. The finding could help explain an earlier outcome of the same study, in which the drug nilotinib was able to halt motor and non-motor (cognition and quality of life) decline in the long term.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211113072244.htm