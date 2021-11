Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 18:16 Hits: 1

Researchers have found a new way to detect the virus that causes COVID-19 by testing the air passing through building ventilation systems. The discovery could lead to earlier detection of the virus, improved quarantine protocols, reduced transmission and fewer outbreaks.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211110131659.htm