'Tug of war' between cells – When crucial connections are missing

The ability of cells to move together in harmony is crucial for numerous biological processes in our body, for example, wound healing, or the healthy development of an organism. This movement is made possible by the connections between individual cells. A research team has shown that particularly close connections -- 'tight junctions' -- play an important role in cell movement. In addition, researchers investigated the consequences of losing these connections.

