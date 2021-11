Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 17:14 Hits: 1

When you have become immune to malaria after having contracted the disease, it seems that the body uses a more efficient protection than if you have been vaccinated against the deadly disease. The researchers believe the new findings may be used to improve existing malaria vaccines.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211112121457.htm