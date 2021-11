Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 17:25 Hits: 2

Clotting problems and resulting complications are common in COVID-19 patients. Researchers have now shown that a member of the anticoagulant group of drugs not only has a beneficial effect on survival of COVID-19 patients, but also influences the duration of active infection with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211112122548.htm