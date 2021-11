Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 02:46 Hits: 1

Volcanic eruptions may have triggered abrupt climate changes contributing to the repeated collapse of Chinese dynasties over the past 2,000 years, according to new research. The study also illustrates how volcanic eruptions can profoundly impact vulnerable or unstable regions and highlights the need to prepare for future eruptions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211111214623.htm