COP26: U.S. & China Pledge Climate Action this Decisive Decade

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – The United States and China announced plans today at global climate talks in Glasgow to work together this decade on controlling climate pollution, reducing deforestation and advancing clean energy to address the climate crisis.

Manish Bapna, president and CEO at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), made the following comments:



"It's good news that the U.S. and China agreed to accelerate climate action and ambition in this decisive decade. The pledge to strengthen cooperation on clean energy, methane, and deforestation from the two largest economies and greenhouse gas emitters is a welcome step forward. But if we are to hold global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, we urgently need to see commitments to cooperate translate into bolder climate targets and credible delivery.”

