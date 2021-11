Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 00:00 Hits: 4

The United Kingdom (U.K.) and six automakers will exclusively produce zero-emissions heavy trucks by 2040, the organizers of the COP26 climate summit announced in a statement Tuesday night.The plan will make the U.K. the first country to commit to a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/580818-uk-and-six-automakers-commit-to-entirely-zero-emissions-trucks-by