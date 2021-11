Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 12:41 Hits: 10

Using cutting-edge genetic engineering, researchers have developed a model to study hereditary kidney disease with the help of tropical frogs. The method allows them to collect large amounts of data on anomalies, which can then be analyzed using artificial intelligence. The research opens up new opportunities in the search for new treatment approaches for the hitherto incurable disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211105084101.htm