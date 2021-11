Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 08 November 2021

Climate change is having an increasing impact on the structure of Earth's atmosphere, a new international study shows. The research draws on decades of observations to quantify that warming temperatures are playing a greater role in pushing up the top of the lowest level of the atmosphere by about 50-60 meters per decade.

