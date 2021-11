Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 21:14 Hits: 0

Community ecologists investigated the interactive effects of rising temperatures and a common livestock antibiotic on soil microbes. The research team found that heat and antibiotics disrupt soil microbial communities -- degrading soil microbe efficiency, resilience to future stress, and ability to trap carbon.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211108161433.htm