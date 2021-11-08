The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Blood plasma protein fibrinogen interacts directly with nerve cells to cause brain inflammation

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Before soluble fibrinogen, a blood plasma protein, is converted into insoluble fibrin molecules that can toxically accumulate outside blood vessels in the brain, fibrinogen connects directly with neurons and can cause a damaging inflammatory reaction, a research team reports. Their discovery may help identify new therapeutic targets for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and traumatic brain injury.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211108162210.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version