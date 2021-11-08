Blood plasma protein fibrinogen interacts directly with nerve cells to cause brain inflammation

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 21:22 Hits: 0

Before soluble fibrinogen, a blood plasma protein, is converted into insoluble fibrin molecules that can toxically accumulate outside blood vessels in the brain, fibrinogen connects directly with neurons and can cause a damaging inflammatory reaction, a research team reports. Their discovery may help identify new therapeutic targets for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and traumatic brain injury.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211108162210.htm