Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 15:05 Hits: 9

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg joined other youth activists protesting in Glasgow, where the COP26 climate summit is taking place.Thunberg took to the streets of Glasgow with other activists on Friday while world leaders are meeting at the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/580254-greta-thunberg-joins-youth-activists-protesting-in-glasgow