Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 15:26 Hits: 0

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm defended Democrats' largely “carrots” based approach to taking on climate change in their spending bill following the removal of at least one key program that would have sought to also use penalties to advance...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/579826-granholm-defends-incentives-based-approach-to-climate-in