Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 14:50 Hits: 1

You may know the risks associated with flash floods, but what about flash droughts? Flash droughts are described as rapidly developing, unexpected periods of drought that can cause severe impacts to agricultural and ecological systems and cause ripple effects that extend even further.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211103105026.htm