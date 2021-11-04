Pangolin trafficking: Nigeria’s illegal trade

Articles

With Asian species dangerously depleted, global black markets have turned to Africa, and Nigeria has become the continent's pangolin trafficking 'hub'. Just Nigeria-linked pangolin seizures in the last decade alone amount to at least 800,000 -- but possibly close to a million -- animals, according to a new study. The findings suggest that current global estimates for pangolin trafficking are far too small, say researchers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211104081451.htm