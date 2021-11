Articles

Thursday, 04 November 2021

A new discovery is shedding light on how fluorine -- an element found in our bones and teeth as fluoride -- is forged in the Universe. Astronomers have detected this element in a galaxy that is so far away its light has taken over 12 billion years to reach us. This is the first time fluorine has been spotted in such a distant star-forming galaxy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211104121307.htm