Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 10:00 Hits: 1

Facebook is facing mounting pressure from advocacy groups to weed out climate misinformation on its platform and be more transparent about the extent of the false or misleading claims.A pair of reports released this week amid the United Nations...

