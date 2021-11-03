Let’s talk about the 1,800-plus 'young' volcanoes in the US Southwest

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021

They're born. They live once, erupting for a period that might last for days, years or decades. Then, they go dark and die. This narrative describes the life of a monogenetic volcano, a type of volcanic hazard that can pose important dangers despite an ephemeral existence. The landscape of the southwestern U.S. is heavily scarred by past eruptions of such volcanoes, and a new study marks a step toward understanding future risks for the region.

