Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 18:49 Hits: 1

Maine voters on Tuesday rejected a $950 million power transmission system that would have imported hydropower from Canada, prompting calls for the state's largest electricity provider to halt the project, according to the Bangor Daily News...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/579887-maine-voters-reject-950m-transmission-line-for-hydropower-imports