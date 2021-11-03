The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Insomnia may be a risk factor for highly fatal brain aneurysm rupture

Researchers identified insomnia as a potential risk factor for brain aneurysm, also called an intracranial aneurysm, and a type of stroke called an aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. Smoking and high blood pressure, which are identified stroke risk factors, were also associated with increased risk for brain aneurysm. According to researchers, the finding that insomnia may be a potential risk factor for intracranial aneurysm is new and calls for additional research.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211103082627.htm

