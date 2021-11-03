ALMA scientists detect signs of water in a galaxy far, far away

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021

Water has been detected in the most massive galaxy in the early Universe. Scientists studying SPT0311-58 found H20, along with carbon monoxide in the galaxy, which is located nearly 12.88 billion light years from Earth. Detection of these two molecules in abundance suggests that the molecular Universe was going strong shortly after the elements were forged in early stars. The new research comprises the most detailed study of molecular gas content of a galaxy in the early Universe to date and the most distant detection of H20 in a regular star-forming galaxy.

