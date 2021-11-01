NRDC President: At COP26 Biden Launches Assertive Climate Plan

WASHINGTON – President Biden rolled out a broad package of U.S. climate action before leaders gathered for global climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, saying the forum must kick off “a decade of ambition and innovation to preserve our shared future.” He announced increased efforts to support the most vulnerable countries - through the President’s Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience - to cope with the mounting impacts of climate change.



Manish Bapna, president and CEO of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), made the following statement:

“President Biden laid out an assertive path forward on the nature and scale of the U.S. action the climate crisis demands. To get there, Congress must move quickly and pass the Build Back Better Act, and the historic clean energy investment it contains.

“Biden pledged to further help developing nations shift to clean energy and protect vulnerable people from the widening ravages of climate change. The President’s Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience (PREPARE) is a bold step forward in this direction.

“It is fundamentally unjust for those who’ve done the least to create the climate crisis to pay the highest price for its consequences. What’s important now is that United States and other wealthy countries build on their promise and help provide the resources developing countries need to confront the rising costs and mounting dangers of climate change.”

