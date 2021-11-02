An artificial material that can sense, adapt to its environment

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021

Researchers have developed an artificial material which can respond to its environment, independently make a decision, and perform an action not directed by a human being. For example, a drone making a delivery might evaluate its environment including wind direction, speed or wildlife, and automatically change course in order to complete the delivery safely. The material incorporates 3 main functions also displayed by materials found in nature, such as chameleons changing the color of their skin to blend into their surroundings.

