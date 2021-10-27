Scientists create device that uses ‘light tweezers’ to trap and move viruses

Articles

Wednesday, 27 October 2021

A team of scientists led by Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has created a laser-powered device that can trap and move viruses using light. The device, which has the ability to manipulate light to act as 'tweezers', would aid in the development of new approaches to disease diagnosis and the study of viruses, as the device can precisely 'move' a single virus to target a particular part of a cell.

