Industry must prepare now for a new world of green electricity

Industry must speed up investment in new technologies that allow manufacture of materials using renewable electricity if net zero emissions targets are to be met, research warns. The study cautions that national strategies for replacing fossil fuels with renewables need an integrated approach to energy use and material production -- or risk industry being unable to use electricity produced from renewable sources.

