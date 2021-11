Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 17:52 Hits: 3

India is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 and generating 50 percent of its power from renewable energy by 2030, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) on Monday.Modi, calling the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/579434-india-says-it-will-achieve-net-zero-emissions-by-2070