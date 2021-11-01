NRDC President on India’s Strong Climate Pledge—Sets Tone for More Action at COP26

WASHINGTON –India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a stronger climate target for India today at the global climate talks in Glasgow, with 50 percent of its energy requirements to be met by renewables by 2030 and a commitment to cut one billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions by 2030. India also joined many countries with a net zero target by 2070. In addition, Modi called on developed countries to dramatically raise their financial help to developing countries for the transition to clean energy and protection against climate impacts.



The following is a statement from Manish Bapna, president and CEO of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“India is making a vital contribution in the global march against climate change—which disproportionately harms the world’s vulnerable people the most. Its bold pledges to cut climate pollution by a billion tons, in large part by meeting 50 percent of its energy requirements with renewable energy by 2030, signals India’s resolute commitment to a healthier and clean future, for the people of India and the world.

“The world’s fifth-largest economy and fourth-largest carbon emitter has set a high bar for stronger climate commitments by key countries at COP26.”

For more on India’s announcement, please see this blog by Sameer Kwatra, acting director of NRDC’s India Program: https://www.nrdc.org/experts/sameer-kwatra/india-announces-new-climate-actions

