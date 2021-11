Articles

Thirty years ago, archeologists excavated the tomb of an elite 40--50-year-old man from the Sicán culture of Peru, a society that predated the Incas. The man's seated, upside-down skeleton was painted bright red, as was the gold mask covering his detached skull. Now, researchers have analyzed the paint, finding that, in addition to a red pigment, it contains human blood and bird egg proteins.

