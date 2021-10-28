The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Creating a new 'toehold' for RNA therapeutics, cell therapies, and diagnostics

Synthetic biologists have developed eToeholds -- small versatile devices built into RNA that enable expression of a linked protein-encoding sequence only when a cell-specific or viral RNA is present. eToehold devices open up multiple opportunities for more targeted types of RNA therapy, in vitro cell and tissue engineering approaches, and the sensing of diverse biological threats in humans and other higher organisms.

