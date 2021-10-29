Solving complex learning tasks in brain-inspired computers

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 15:40 Hits: 1

Spiking neural networks, which mimic the structure and function of a natural nervous system, are powerful, fast, and energy-efficient. One key challenge is how to train such complex systems. An interdisciplinary research team has now developed and successfully implemented an algorithm that achieves such training. It can be used to train spiking neural networks to solve complex tasks with extreme energy efficiency.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211029114002.htm