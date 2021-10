Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 21:25 Hits: 10

Protesters marched in Rome on Saturday amid the Group of 20 (G-20) summit, demanding action on climate change and equal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.Footage captured by Reuters showed large groups of young people holding signs addressing the G-...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/579259-protestors-march-for-climate-action-in-rome-amid-g-20-summit