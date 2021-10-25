EPA Toxicity Assessment of GenX PFAS Chemicals is Positive Step Following Roadmap and TRI Concerns

WASHINGTON ​—The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its human health toxicity assessment for GenX chemicals, a subgroup of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), today.

The EPA’s assessment is a critical review of the known impacts of GenX chemicals on human health and includes the level of exposure the EPA believes will not cause harm. GenX is being used to replace other hazardous PFAS chemicals and has been found at concerning levels within the environment, particularly in communities near industrial facilities.

The following is statement from Anna Reade, Staff Scientist at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“Now that key scientific recommendations have been integrated into the GenX assessment, it is significantly improved from previous drafts and becomes an important guidance to set the standards needed to help protect people across the country threatened by these chemicals. GenX is marketed as the ‘safe replacement’ for PFOA, but the fact that EPA indicates that GenX poses health concerns at levels 10 times lower than PFOA makes clear that those claims are not supported by science.”

