Technology’s impact on worker well-being

In the traditional narrative of the evolving 21st century workplace, technological substitution of human employees is treated as a serious concern, while technological complementarity -- the use of automation and artificial intelligence to complement workers -- is viewed as a good thing. But a new study tells a more nuanced story, demonstrating that the integration of automation and AI in the workplace has mixed, even negative impacts, on worker wellbeing.

