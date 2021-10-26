Many new college students report pet separation anxiety

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 12:54 Hits: 9

A survey of a sample of new first-year college students leaving pets at home and found that 75% experienced some level of pet separation anxiety -- with one in four reporting moderate to severe symptoms. The students who had higher anxiety tended to be those who treated their pets more like people, identifying them as friends, sleeping in the same room and generally spending a lot of time with them. Students who had dogs at home also tended to report more attachment to their pets -- and more separation anxiety -- than those with cats and other types of pets.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211026085415.htm