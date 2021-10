Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 13:43 Hits: 6

A systematic review highlights the vulnerability of coffee quality to environmental shifts associated with climate change and practices to mitigate the effects. Findings have implications for farmer livelihoods, consumer experiences and choices, and future strategies to support farms and product.

